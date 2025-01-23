F1 superstar Ricciardo pictured in American team gear

Axed Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has been pictured showing off some American team gear.

The popular Australian lost his place on the grid during the 2024 season, brutally replaced by Red Bull as they inserted their reserve driver in at Visa Cash App RB.

Ironically, Lawson has now stepped up to the Red Bull main team, something Ricciardo was not impressive enough to achieve since his return to the sport in 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo no longer competes in F1

Red Bull have promoted their younger drivers for 2025

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

The F1 fan favourite may be out of the sport for 2025, but the impending arrival of Cadillac in 2026 has given rise to hope that Ricciardo could be selected for one of the seats at the 11th team.

However, when asked by a fan if this was a possibility, Ricciardo stated that he was done with F1 as the Aussie’s next move remains highly anticipated.

A switch to a rival motorsport series may be an option for Ricciardo, with the former Red Bull star linked to both NASCAR and the Australian Supercars Championship.

In the meantime, Ricciardo appears to be enjoying retirement and overseeing his clothing line Enchanté, as the Aussie keeps himself busy outside of motorsport.

The 35-year-old has also been spotted supporting NFL team the Buffalo Bills since his F1 exit, with Ricciardo revealing his behind the scenes access with the team via his Instagram.

Now, posting on his stories Ricciardo has been spotted in their new team gear, in a picture posted of him in a No. 17 shirt of quarterback Josh Allen.

Ricciardo and Allen are known to be very good friends, and we doubt this is the last time that the Aussie will show his Bills allegiance!

Daniel Ricciardo wearing a Bills jersey | Credit: @Danielricciardo

