close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

After a major NASCAR rule change, the possibility of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen running at the Daytona 500 has been discussed.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac STEAL key member of rival US team

Cadillac's F1 project have poached a key member of staff from American rivals Haas.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton SOUNDLY beaten by rivals in final F1 test

Test times from a recent Lewis Hamilton run have been revealed, with the seven-time champion thrashed by his rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL penalties

F1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken out on the controversial penalty punishment handed to him by the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief hints at MASSIVE driver move

An axed F1 star could soon make his way back to the grid, according to comments from one team boss.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Haas Cadillac Daytona 500
F1 chief reveals Verstappen FALLOUT as shock Trump admission made
F1 Gossip

F1 chief reveals Verstappen FALLOUT as shock Trump admission made

  • Yesterday 14:00
F1 star turns to acting in NEW Netflix movie role
Latest F1 News

F1 star turns to acting in NEW Netflix movie role

  • February 4, 2025 22:00

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Hamlin lands NEW deal ahead of Daytona 500 as JGR issue official statement

  • 52 minutes ago
Daytona 500

NASCAR team ink MAJOR deal ahead of Daytona 500

  • Today 05:00
IndyCar

IndyCar driver set for SHOCK series switch for 2025

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR

NASCAR winner calls for races to be SCRAPPED

  • Today 03:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL penalties

  • Today 02:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x