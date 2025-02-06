F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing
F1 Today: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing
After a major NASCAR rule change, the possibility of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen running at the Daytona 500 has been discussed.
Cadillac STEAL key member of rival US team
Cadillac's F1 project have poached a key member of staff from American rivals Haas.
Hamilton SOUNDLY beaten by rivals in final F1 test
Test times from a recent Lewis Hamilton run have been revealed, with the seven-time champion thrashed by his rivals.
Verstappen speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL penalties
F1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken out on the controversial penalty punishment handed to him by the FIA.
F1 chief hints at MASSIVE driver move
An axed F1 star could soon make his way back to the grid, according to comments from one team boss.
Latest News
F1 Today
NASCAR Cup Series
Hamlin lands NEW deal ahead of Daytona 500 as JGR issue official statement
- 52 minutes ago
Daytona 500
NASCAR team ink MAJOR deal ahead of Daytona 500
- Today 05:00
IndyCar
IndyCar driver set for SHOCK series switch for 2025
- Today 04:00
NASCAR
NASCAR winner calls for races to be SCRAPPED
- Today 03:00
F1 News & Gossip
