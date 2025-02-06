Verstappen speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL penalties

close global

Max Verstappen has spoken out about some controversial punishments levelled against him in the 2024 Formula 1 season - and possibly beyond.

The four-time world champion was censured multiple times for his actions on track, but was also punished more than once for his language off the track.

Despite his prowess on track, the Dutchman has become renowned for his hot-headed nature, especially over the team radio, with his Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase often on the receiving end of his foul-mouthed rants.

The height of Verstappen's swearing controversy came about as a result of an off-track incident, however, when the reigning champion referred to his Red Bull machinery as 'F***ed' during an FIA press conference at the 2024 Singapore GP.

As a result of his choice vocabulary, Verstappen was slapped with a bizarre community-service style penalty, which he served whilst in Rwanda for the FIA awards last year.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth-consecutive championship at the 2024 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen frequently landed in hot water with the FIA last season

Verstappen reveals 2025 expectations after FIA swearing punishment

The Red Bull star is currently preparing for the fast-approaching season, where he will race alongside new team-mate Liam Lawson, but is still managing to find time to take part in one of his most infamous hobbies, sim racing.

Verstappen can often be found competing in Esports events or streaming his sim racing efforts to fans online.

In the latest of Verstappen's streams, the four-time champion was asked whether he would take a swearing penalty in F1 this year, to which Verstappen responded: "I hope not!"

