Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

A significant driver change at Red Bull Racing has emerged ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Ahead of the new campaign, Red Bull have already shaken up their driver lineup, replacing Sergio Perez after the Mexican's poor 2024 season.

Coming in in Perez's place is Liam Lawson, promoted from Visa Cash App RB after a short sting driving for the junior team last season after coming in for Daniel Ricciardo.

Lawson now faces the unenviable task of going up against Max Verstappen — four-time champion and F1's dominant force in recent seasons.

Liam Lawson will drive for Red Bull in 2025

Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in 2024

Liam Lawson driver change announced

Red Bull will hope to reclaim the constructors’ championship with Verstappen and Lawson in 2025 after Perez's performances last year saw them drop down to third in the standings.

And, ahead of the new season, the team have made a change to the team of their second driver in order to aid his performance.

Whilst Sergio Perez's race engineer was Hugh Bird, it has now been revealed that he will not have the same role for Lawson this season.

Instead, as per Autosport, Red Bull have named Perez's former performance manager Richard Wood as Lawson's race engineer for the upcoming campaign.

Wood initially replaced Hugh Bird, who left his role temporarily to go on paternity leave, however, it has been stated that Wood will be Lawson’s engineer for the whole season in a change to last year’s lineup.

