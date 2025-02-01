Perez enters F1 return talks as Cadillac decision made

Sergio Perez was axed from Red Bull at the end of the 2024, and found himself without a seat on the grid for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

While a comeback is unlikely this year, the Mexican driver has suggested he could make a return in the future, with one team named as the favourite in a recent GPFans poll.

A 11th team will join the grid in 2026, with General Motors backed squad, Cadillac, confirmed to enter F1.

However, the team are yet to decide on a driver lineup for 2026, with talk of axed stars, such as Perez, receiving a career lifeline with Cadillac.

Sergio Perez was replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025

Sergio Perez was a favourite team-mate of Max Verstappen

Where will Sergio Perez drive next?

A poll of GPFans readers has suggested one overwhelming favourite for Perez's signature for his potential comeback season, but Mercedes were the surprise choice as second favourite.

Cadillac's upcoming 11th team entry won with a staggering 86% of the vote, with no driver yet signed for either of their seats – although they have hinted that one of those drivers will be American.

Mercedes picked up more votes than the other three named teams (Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Audi) combined, although it does appear that Russell and Antonelli are likely to be renewed.

Perez's future remains up in the air for the time being, with some behind the scenes work with Red Bull likely this year as he reloads for a run at the grid in 2026.

