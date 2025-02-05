F1 chief hints at MASSIVE driver move

A Formula 1 boss has hinted that a popular driver could be on the move in the not-too-distant future.

The 2025 grid took some time to take shape, particularly with Red Bull not making their driver decisions until late December, removing Sergio Perez from their team and promoting Liam Lawson to his place, with Isack Hadjar coming in to fill the Racing Bulls seat.

Franco Colapinto's momentum as a potential starting driver is growing by the week, with reports swirling about his chances of replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine mid-season.

The Australian driver made his F1 debut in the last race of the 2024 season, with the team moving Esteban Ocon out of his way for a taste of on-track action before his rookie season, but Colapinto's availability – and subsequent signing as an Alpine reserve driver – has muddied the waters somewhat.

Colapinto's F1 debut impressed a number of teams

Doohan, son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, will start the season for Alpine

Williams team boss James Vowles has now spoken to Sky Sports about Colapinto's future, hinting that he actually plans to bring the Argentine back to his team in the not-too distant future.

He explained: "The decision [to let Colapinto go] revolved around, I believe that Formula 1 drivers who deserve to be in the sport, and he does, should be driving a Formula 1 car, not sat as a reserve driver with us, necessarily.

"We have two great drivers for the next two years, I have no place for him, and his best opportunity is with Alpine. It's not a guarantee there's a seat coming up in 2025, but it is the best opportunity over the next two years and my decision on that was based around him, and what would make him successful in the future.

"As you can see, it's not a goodbye to him. It will be still with us in the period to come after that, so for me as far as I go it's an investment in the future as well."

