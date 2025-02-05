Huge NASCAR rule change sparks Verstappen Daytona 500 hint

A recent change to a NASCAR rule has opened up a chance for Max Verstappen to drive in the Cup Series without leaving Formula 1.

The reigning F1 champion has frequently expressed an interest in racing in other categories, and last month's rule change has made that more possible than ever.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Popular driver issues EXIT statement as lawyer wins $500 MILLION lawsuit

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

The Daytona 500 has added an 'Open Exemption Provisional’ (OEP) to its entry rules, essentially reserving a 41st starting slot for elite drivers from other racing series, like F1.

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves will drive at Daytona this month, having parlayed his status as an active driver with an elite record into a start in his first ever NASCAR race. There is currently no suggestion that Verstappen is planning a tilt at Daytona.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Elliott makes HISTORY as Larson suffers NIGHTMARE race

Could Max Verstappen race at Daytona?

Former Daytona winner Kevin Harvick has admitted on his podcast that he'd like to see Verstappen in the Great American Race, saying: “I would love to see like, the Max Verstappen-type situation at the Daytona 500 of sorts, with a Red Bull activation behind it. When you look at the whole thing, whatever the sponsor is, it is as important as anything else, because you want them to be behind the activation and promotion of what happens, as well.”

Harvick has spoken in the past about drivers' ability to make the swap between series and racing types, saying: “I truly believe that our drivers make a better transition into IndyCar and F1.

"I think if we sent Kyle Larson and sent him to a Red Bull car right now, I think he’d go wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen. It wouldn’t take him long to figure it out.

“I think if you flipped that switch and you sent Max to a stock car, I think it would take a lot longer. NASCAR is such a unique...The car is such a unique dynamic to how you drive it and the things that you do, much different than it used to be from the older cars to the Next Gen cars. That’s a great debate. I’m glad that one of our guys are in that conversation from a NASCAR standpoint.”

READ MORE: Reddick COVERS Jordan logo on NASCAR car with tape in stunning demonstration

Related