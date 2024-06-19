McLaren star SACKED in brutal lineup change
McLaren have ditched one of their top young talents as the team look to refresh their driver lineup.
The team's IndyCar faction have made the huge decision just a few races into the season, ditching a Formula 1 hopeful in the process.
In F1, led by their talented driving duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team have comfortably outperformed Mercedes in 2024, and have closed the gap to both Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
Norris followed up his maiden F1 win in Miami with strong showings in Imola and Montreal, while Piastri has kicked on after a solid rookie season in 2023.
Surprise blow for F2 world champion
With the team looking to keep building for the future, a shock decision has been made regarding one of its other up-and-coming stars.
In a stunning move, reigning F2 champion Theo Pourchaire has been dropped from Arrow McLaren's IndyCar lineup.
It represents a major blow for the 20-year-old - who is also a reserve driver with Sauber - given his rising reputation in the world of motorsport.
On McLaren's official website, it was announced that Indy NXT driver Nolan Siegel will drive for the team over the remaining ten races of this season 'and beyond'.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Siegel said: “I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in papaya moving forward.
'This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports.
"I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”
