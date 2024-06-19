Marko admits contract MISTAKE over Red Bull star
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has admitted a major decision regarding one of the team's star drivers may have been a mistake.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit currently sit on top of the Formula 1 constructors' standings, ahead of Ferrari and McLaren.
Their driving duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have amassed 301 points after the first nine races of the season, and look well on course to secure a third consecutive title.
Reigning world champion, Verstappen, has clinched victory in all but three races in 2024, but the Dutchman has looked some way off his imperious best.
After retiring from the Australian Grand Prix, the 26-year-old was well beaten in Miami by Lando Norris, and endured a torrid weekend in Monaco, finishing sixth as home favourite Charles Leclerc cruised to victory.
Verstappen did get his season back on track at the Canadian Grand Prix, however, impressing in tricky conditions to claim his 60th win in F1.
Problems pile up for Perez
His team-mate Perez, on the other hand, crashed out of the Montreal showpiece - the latest disaster in a season littered with below-par performances.
Despite his ongoing struggles, the Mexican was recently rewarded with a new contract, a decision which has since sparked much debate over his value to the team.
In an interview with OE24, Red Bull chief Marko said the plan to announce the deal despite Perez's difficulties was intended to settle the team, but hasn't quite turned out that way.
The 81-year-old, however, has backed the six-time race winner to show what he can do over the upcoming races ahead of the summer break.
"We extended his contract because we wanted to bring calm to our team, which unfortunately didn't quite work out," said the Austrian.
"But now Checo has three races ahead of him on three real race tracks, so he can prove himself."
