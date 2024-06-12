Former F1 driver believes Perez DANGEROUS for Red Bull future

A former Formula 1 driver has admitted his 'surprise' at Sergio Perez's new contract, and pointed out how the decision could be 'dangerous' for Red Bull.

Perez has struggled for consistency with Red Bull of late, so his new deal came as a surprise to many, particularly with Yuki Tsunoda performing well with Red Bull's sister team and Carlos Sainz out of a seat in 2025.

The Mexican did not help his own case with Q1 exits and DNFs in Monaco and Canada, the two races either side of the announcement.

Regardless of this form, Perez appears a safe bet for Red Bull as they seek stability and to keep Max Verstappen happy in what has been a tumultuous year off the track, with the departure of Adrian Newey announced and controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Sergio Perez has been given a new contract at Red Bull

Two consecutive DNFs have dropped Sergio Perez to fifth

Who will race for Red Bull in 2025?

Fans and pundits alike have had their say on Perez's two-year extension, and now former F1 driver Christijan Albers has highlighted his issues with the deal.

“If you look at it purely from a sporting point of view, it is difficult to say that the Mexican has passed his exam in recent years," Albers wrote in De Telegraaf.

"Of course, last year he finished second in the world championship standings, but in a very competitive car and still almost 300 points behind Verstappen. That is truly an unprecedented gap.

“You can explain it as a safe choice that they continue with him, but on the one hand it can also be explained as dangerous.

"Because if Red Bull really gets competition, and it seems like that lately, then those few tenths that Pérez consistently falls short of Verstappen could be crucial. This means that he starts further and further back.

Christijan Albers raced 46 times in F1

“And that is precisely where the chance of problems is greater. You already saw that in Monaco with his crash on the first lap.

“I also cannot escape the impression that the budget that Pérez brings with him is a decisive factor. Because does he really perform that much better than young drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon in the past?"

Gasly and Albon were both given chances with the Red Bull senior team after impressing at Red Bull's junior team, now called Visa Cash App RB, but poor performances and ruthless decision making from bosses ensured those stays were short-lived.

Now, Red Bull appear to be moving in the opposite direction regarding their second team, with youngster Yuki Tsunoda set to enter his fifth consecutive year with RB after the team extended his contract into 2025.

“I think Pérez's performance is now somewhat obscured because the car is so good," Albers concluded.

