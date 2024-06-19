Red Bull star reveals SURPRISE UK city boosts Monaco preparation

One of Formula 1's brightest young talents has revealed the UK city which provides an ideal training ground for taking on the streets of Monaco.

The iconic street race remains one of the standout events on the F1 calendar, providing the ultimate test of concentration and skill for the world's top drivers.

This year's edition was won by Charles Leclerc, who cemented his impressive Saturday pole with a composed drive in Sunday's showpiece to take the chequered flag.

It was to be the Ferrari star's crowning moment in F1, ending a long wait to clinch victory at his home circuit.

The formidable challenges presented on the streets of the principality were best demonstrated by Red Bull's struggles, as reigning world champion Max Verstappen laboured to a sixth-place finish, whilst team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out after a dramatic first-lap collision.

Liam Lawson is a reserve driver with Red Bull and RB

Charles Leclerc clinched a maiden win in Monaco this year

City roundabouts provide perfect training ground

The track contains a number of iconic corners, including Casino Square and Portier, but the Turn 6 hairpin is arguably it's most famous, with drivers forced to lower their speeds to 30mph to ensure a smooth exit.

Now, Liam Lawson - a star of the Red Bull junior programme - has revealed that driving in the city of his team's base, Milton Keynes, has provided perfect preparation for taking on the Monegasque examination.

As reserve driver for Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB, the 22-year-old hopes to soon earn a seat on the F1 grid and test his skills once again, having already raced at the track in 2021 and 2022 whilst in F2.

The circuit is one of the highlights on the F1 calendar

In an interview with BBC News, the New Zealand native said: “Four-and-a-half years I lived in Milton Keynes - it’s fair to say I’ve done a few roundabouts in my time.

“That’s probably the best part about living in Milton Keynes - the roundabouts.

“You have street circuits that have things that are pretty close to it.

“Monaco is a track that has a bit of everything - the hairpin in Monaco is tighter than most of the roundabouts in Milton Keynes. It’s good preparation."

