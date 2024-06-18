Key calendar change REVEALED ahead of new regulations
A major change is set to be introduced to the Formula 1 calendar ahead of the introduction of new regulations.
The FIA recently confirmed a host of alterations will be brought in ahead of the 2026 season with a view to making the sport more competitive.
With cars to become lighter and smaller to improve chances of overtaking, the hope is that fans and drivers will be able to enjoy a more exciting spectacle.
The changes also fall in line with F1's aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, with vehicles to place more focus on electrical power, in addition to using more environmentally sustainable fuels in a bid to reduce emissions.
2026 winter testing revamped
The new regulations have sparked debate within the sport as to their potential impact, with both drivers and pundits expressing concerns.
Given that the changes represent the most significant overhaul to the engine rules since the introduction of turbo hybrids in 2014, F1 bosses are set to adapt the calendar to allow teams sufficient time to prepare.
German AMuS journalist Tobias Grüner revealed: “A decision has also already been made for the 2026 winter tests.
"Because a major change in regulations with the use of completely new racing cars is imminent, two weeks of testing will be scheduled again - as was the case in 2022 with the introduction of the ground effect cars.
“Back then, testing took place for three days each in Barcelona and Bahrain."
