McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
One of Formula 1's rising talents has admitted an experience in an old McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him.
The vehicle in question was previously driven by former world champion James Hunt, and is on display at the McLaren headquarters in Woking, England.
The legendary British driver won his sole world title in 1979, and clinched 10 race victories over a seven-year spell in the sport.
The iconic team now have ambitions of rising to the pinnacle of the sport once again, and - led by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - have delivered impressive results on-track this season as they look to close the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull.
'I'm happy I was born when I was'
Norris has emerged as a surprise challenger to Max Verstappen in recent weeks, following up a stunning maiden win in Miami with strong displays in Imola, Monaco and Montreal.
The Brit currently sits third in the drivers' standings, three places ahead of Piastri, who has made significant strides in just his second season in F1.
The Australian is building his reputation off-track too, and recently featured on an episode of BBC podcast, Tailenders, revealing that he was left shaken after stepping into one of the team's historic cars at last year's Goodwood Festival.
Speaking to host, Greg James, the 23-year-old said: "I drove that car, and I am so happy I was born when I was, because that car scared the crap out of me.
"Back then, the rules were quite different, so you can see how far forward the cockpit is, so your legs actually go in front of the front wheels.
"So if you crash, your legs were basically the crash structure – that was my first concern.
"However, when I jumped in the car, I went to shuffle myself down and put my feet where the pedals are, when I put some pressure on the bottom of my heels, the bottom of the car buckled underneath me and then popped back into place, and that’s what’s separating me from the ground."
Oscar Piastri really didn't enjoy his experience driving an old F1 car!— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 13, 2024
Listen to this week's Tailenders: https://t.co/kxU7NBhoo6#BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/8VsUr0bOs7
