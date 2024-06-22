FIA deliver penalty verdict on Hamilton collision

The FIA have delivered their verdict on an on-track collision between Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion and the Canadian driver were involved in a bizarre incident towards the end of free practice three in what had been a largely uneventful session up until that point.

However, there was to be some late drama for the spectators at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Stroll veering into the side of Hamilton's car after feeling that he had been impeded by the seven-time world champion.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren star Lando Norris were also involved in a similar incident not too long after in a bizarre turn of events.

Lance Stroll felt Lewis Hamilton had impeded him

Lewis Hamilton was summoned by the FIA

FIA deliver Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict

For his part in the incident, Hamilton had acknowledged his error over his team radio very quickly, whilst Lance Stroll was equally rapid to voice his displeasure to his team on the pit wall.

After the session, both drivers were summoned to see the race stewards, who delivered their verdict on the incident later in the day.

The FIA decided that Stroll was worthy of a reprimand for his part in the matter, with Hamilton not punished whatsoever for any potential impeding.

Lance Stroll was given a reprimand for his part in the collision

The FIA report read: "The driver of Car 18 [Stroll] stated that he got impeded by Car 44 into Turn 5 and that upset him.

"He admitted that he wanted to express his displeasure to the other driver by pulling over on him at the exit. Both cars made slight contact which was incidental.

"However the Stewards consider the move made by Car 18, whilst not being dangerous, to be erratic and therefore issue a driving reprimand in line with precedents."

Interestingly, Leclerc received the same punishment as Stroll for his part in the similar incident with Norris mentioned above.

