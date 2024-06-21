Verstappen at risk of F1 PENALTY after major Red Bull changes

Max Verstappen is at risk of being slammed with a penalty after changes to his Red Bull for the Spanish GP.

Red Bull and Verstappen have been tipped to return to their dominant ways in Barcelona, with fewer kerbs and additional upgrades for the team.

However, the champion has replaced several parts of his power unit for the race weekend, including the internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.

Following these changes, Verstappen has is now on his fourth usage of all these parts - bringing him to the maximum limit for the season.

Will Red Bull dominate in Spain?

Max Verstappen is close to exceeding power unit parts

When will Verstappen take his penalty?

If the Dutchman swaps these parts again for a grand prix, he will be forced to take a grid penalty.

Previously, Red Bull and Verstappen have waited until the Belgian Grand Prix to exceed their engine part allowance.

Spa is usually a track suited to Red Bull, winning the past three events, and easier to overtake on, it enables the team to gain places following a grid drop.

At the 2022 Belgian GP, Verstappen received a five-place grid penalty after exceeding the allowance for his engine parts.

Red Bull usually take their engine penalties in Belgium

Despite starting the race in P14, Verstappen managed to storm through the field to take a commanding victory.

Red Bull may have to repeat this as the Dutchman nears his limits for engine parts, with Belgium once again perfectly positioned for the team to take a grid drop.

Verstappen is also the driver closest to a penalty for gearbox changes after using three out of five new parts for his GBX DL, with his team-mate Sergio Perez also edging closer to his usage allowance.

