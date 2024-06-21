close global

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen on backfoot as British rival leads way

McLaren star Lando Norris topped the timing sheets in free practice 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, just edging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was a mixed session for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz making the top three, but team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing 11th after multiple issues with his car.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Further down the order, Mercedes also put in a decent showing, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton well in the mix amongst their rivals.

Ferrari junior star Oliver Bearman completed yet another FP1 session for Haas at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, gaining more valuable experience as he looks to find a full-time seat for 2025.

READ MORE: Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Spanish Grand Prix 2024, FP1

Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Barcelona

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:14.228
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.024
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.344
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.386
5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.464
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.639
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.683
8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.858
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.994
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.189
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.206
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.244
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.256
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.284
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.352
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.388
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.416
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.524
19. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.637
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.688

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

