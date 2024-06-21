F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen on backfoot as British rival leads way

McLaren star Lando Norris topped the timing sheets in free practice 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, just edging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was a mixed session for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz making the top three, but team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing 11th after multiple issues with his car.

Further down the order, Mercedes also put in a decent showing, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton well in the mix amongst their rivals.

Ferrari junior star Oliver Bearman completed yet another FP1 session for Haas at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, gaining more valuable experience as he looks to find a full-time seat for 2025.

Spanish Grand Prix 2024, FP1

Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Barcelona

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:14.228

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.024

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.344

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.386

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.464

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.639

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.683

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.858

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.994

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.189

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.206

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.244

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.256

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.284

15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.352

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.388

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.416

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.524

19. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.637

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.688



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

