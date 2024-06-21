close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Fernando Alonso caused a bizarre red flag during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in the first session of the weekend.

After running over the exit kerb at Turn 9, a huge piece of debris came off the front wing of Alonso's Aston Martin.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen on backfoot as British rival leads way

READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge

What happened to Alonso?

In a strange incident for the Spaniard, Alonso was driving around the track when part of his front wing flew off, immediately on the radio to his team to check the damage.

The session was stopped with a red flag to clear the debris, the McLaren of Lando Norris sitting at the top of the timesheets.

Returning to the garage, the Aston Martin team inspected Alonso's car where they found damage to the wishbone area of his car.

It did not take long before the marshal's had cleared away the lose bit of wing, with the session resumed and the drivers' heading out of the pits.

Alonso managed to return to the track after repairs to his car, finishing the session in P9.

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Spanish Grand Prix red flag
F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 rivals tipped to SURPRISE at Spanish GP
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 rivals tipped to SURPRISE at Spanish GP

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen on backfoot as British rival leads way

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish GP Practice

Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star BLAMED by rival for causing driver future uncertainty

  • 5 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit delivers WORRYING Hamilton prediction

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sainz set to announce NEW F1 team ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x