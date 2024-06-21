Bizarre kerb incident brings out Spanish Grand Prix red flag

Fernando Alonso caused a bizarre red flag during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in the first session of the weekend.

After running over the exit kerb at Turn 9, a huge piece of debris came off the front wing of Alonso's Aston Martin.

What happened to Alonso?

In a strange incident for the Spaniard, Alonso was driving around the track when part of his front wing flew off, immediately on the radio to his team to check the damage.

The session was stopped with a red flag to clear the debris, the McLaren of Lando Norris sitting at the top of the timesheets.

Returning to the garage, the Aston Martin team inspected Alonso's car where they found damage to the wishbone area of his car.

It did not take long before the marshal's had cleared away the lose bit of wing, with the session resumed and the drivers' heading out of the pits.

Alonso managed to return to the track after repairs to his car, finishing the session in P9.

