Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS
Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after his team-mate George Russell delivered an awkward ‘girlfriend’ joke.
The champion will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari at the start of 2025 after a difficult few years with the team.
Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes has been blighted by the poor pace of the W15, and stronger qualifying performances from Russell.
Furthermore, the deficit between the Mercedes pair has led to speculation that the team are favouring Russell and allegedly ‘sabotaging’ Hamilton.
Russell makes Hamilton ‘girlfriend’ jibe
These rumours were brought to a head when an email was sent to the press, from a sender claiming to be a Mercedes employee.
The email accused the team of conspiring against Hamilton, a claim Toto Wolff and Hamilton both denied.
After a weekend of bizarre accusations, Hamilton and Russell remained jovial during a fan event at the Spanish GP.
When asked about their favourite Spanish foods, Russell mentioned he had to love the national cuisine because his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, is also Spanish.
“I don’t have a Spanish girlfriend so I don’t really know a lot of Spanish foods,” Hamilton said.
Russell responded with an awkward joke directed towards his team-mate.
“You don’t have a Spanish girlfriend, you have Spanish girlfriends,” Russell said.
As the crowd cheered in response, Hamilton appeared rather flustered and awkwardly moved on from the conversation.
“Oh…erm okay. I don’t know a lot of [Spanish foods]...couscous?” Hamilton awkwardly added before shocking the Spanish crowd by not knowing what paella was.
