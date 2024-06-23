Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in a dramatic day in Barcelona.

The Brit pipped Max Verstappen to the top spot by just two hundredths of a second in a lap that he lauded as his ‘best pole position.’

The Dutchman had benefitted from the slipstream from his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but Norris used a tow from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to aid his final run in Q3.

Norris’ pole is only the second of his career – the previous one coming back in 2021 in Sochi – in what has been a brilliant start to the 2024 season that has seen him claim his first win in F1 in Miami.

McLaren's hospitality building caught fire on Saturday morning

How much did the fire affect McLaren?

It was an eventful day for McLaren both on and off the track as on early Saturday morning just before FP3, the team’s hospitality suite caught fire.

Staff were forced to evacuate the building, with one team member being taken to hospital as a precaution before being later discharged, with the hospitality put out of use for the rest of the weekend.

Speaking with Sky Sports after his pole lap, Norris explained how the team’s fire impacted his preparation for the day.

"The best thing is everyone is safe and doing well. That's the best news. A scare for the whole team and never a nice thing," he said.

"It was just more of a stressful day than I would have liked. I lost my shoes but that was as bad as it got for me.

"Just different. I've not been in my normal room, so wasn't able to relax as much as I normally do. A lot of the teams have been very nice to us to help out. A shame we can't use it for the rest of the weekend."

