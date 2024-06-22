Hamilton fan makes STRANGE request at Spanish GP

One devoted Lewis Hamilton supporter has made an odd request of the seven-time Formula 1 champion at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes star is in action at the iconic Barcelona circuit this weekend where he qualified P3 ahead of Sunday's race.

Hamilton also delivered a positive display at the previous race in Montreal, finishing fourth, one place behind team-mate George Russell, who secured his first podium of the season.

The result provided a rare highlight in what has been a disappointing season for the 39-year-old, who has frequently aired his frustrations regarding the performance of his car.

Hamilton will be seeking a change in fortunes next year as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari, where he will replace Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton music on the way?

Though the majority of fans in Barcelona are out in force to give their backing to home favourites Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso - the last home winner on the track - Hamilton still has a healthy following keen to support their hero.

One fan in particular stood out from the crowd after making making an unusual request of the Mercedes star, just days after he featured in a video teaser for pop sensation Camila Cabello's latest single.

The fan's sign read: 'Lewis please release your album'.

The seven-time world champion has made his passion for music no secret over the years having previously featured in Christina Aguilera's 2018 track 'Pipe' under the pseudonym XNDA.

