Hamilton makes SHOCK appearance as sensation’s new project revealed

Lewis Hamilton has featured alongside a rebranded pop icon in a new clip surfacing on social media.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion is no stranger to making headlines in the world of entertainment, having recently featured on American online talk show Hot Ones.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

READ MORE: F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Keen to seek exciting opportunities away from the track, Hamilton is also a producer and consultant for an upcoming F1 film starring Oscar-winner Brad Pitt.

The 39-year-old will be hoping for excitement on-track too in the near future, as he looks to build on a positive performance at the Canadian Grand Prix at this weekend's race in Barcelona.

Hamilton currently holds the record for most race victories, but the last of his 103 triumphs came almost three years ago in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

Max Verstappen has replaced Hamilton as F1's dominant force

Who has Hamilton collaborated with?

Though the likelihood of this statistic changing in 2024 is low whilst Hamilton is at Mercedes, he will hope a switch to Ferrari next season could spark a turnaround in his fortunes and propel him back to the top.

Despite being replaced by Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force, the Brit remains one of F1's biggest names, something pop sensation Camila Cabello hopes will generate added interest with her upcoming single.

The 27-year-old songwriter took to X to tease the new video for her latest release, Dade County Dreaming, which shows the popstar being driven around the streets of Miami by Hamilton in a Mercedes convertible.

This is not the first time Hamilton has taken Cabello for a spin though, with the pair arriving at the Miami Grand Prix together this year, sparking dating rumours from fans.

A new fan of the sport, Cabello caught up with Martin Brundle over the race weekend. Speaking to the commentator during his beloved grid walk, Cabello said: “I like fast cars, they go with I feel like my music lately, I like the adrenaline and I love Lewis Hamilton.”

CAMILA CABELLO AND LEWIS HAMILTON ARRIVING TOGETHER AT THE MIAMI GP OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/jWNIlKHY2A — sebastián (@lovingcmila) May 5, 2024

READ MORE: Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Related