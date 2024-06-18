Major Hamilton F1 release CONFIRMED after setback

The official release date for the new Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed.

The latest feature film about the pinnacle of motorsport stars Pitt as fictional former driver, Sonny Hayes, who is looking to make a return to the sport.

F1 Headlines: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

READ MORE: Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent

Pitt will also act as a mentor for his young rookie team-mate, played by Damson Idris, at APXGP, a fictional team.

The movie, which has yet to be named, but has been rumoured to be called ‘Apex’ - after the fictional team - will also star the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies, with Hamilton reportedly set to make a cameo.

READ MORE: Iconic engine supplier set to be DITCHED by 2026

The unnamed F1 movie stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris

Replica F1 cars will be modified from F2 models and used in the movie

'Apex' release date confirmed

Filming has been underway for the project since last year, with it being seen shooting at the British Grand Prix with replica cars which are actually F2 models being used and driven by the actors for the movie.

The project has not been without its issues, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying filming and the project struggling to find a distributor.

Furthermore, it had been reported the movie’s budget had risen to $300 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made, but Hamilton has gone on to say these rumours are ‘inaccurate’.

Lewis Hamilton will receive a production credit for the movie

Now, it has been announced the Apple movie will be distributed by Warner Bros’ Pictures and will be released in theatres and in IMAX internationally on 25 June 2025 and in North America on 27 June 2025.

Made in collaboration with F1 and directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, all aspects of the community are also set to feature, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters, with the movie having been shot in real time at several race weekends.

Production will continue at this year’s British Grand Prix as well as several other races, concluding at the season finale in Abu Dhabi this December.

READ MORE: F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

Related