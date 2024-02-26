Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film will be back filming at races this year after Hollywood strikes delayed proceedings in 2023.

The ‘large scale’ filming with take place at Silverstone, Hungary and Spa, with several other smaller shoots at other venues.

As many as 400 people will be working behind the scenes at the big three shoots, with many set to work from off-site facilities.

Many of the key actors including Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon were affected by the SAG strikes – delaying filming for the film.

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at Brad Pitt F1 movie release date

Lewis Hamilton is an executive producer of the new F1 film

The APXGP car navigate the infamous 'Parabolica' corner at Monza

Hitting the Apex

APXGP or Apex, are the fictional race team set to feature in the movie, with an experienced driver played by Brad Pitt mentoring a young talent played by Damson Idris.

You may have seen their car tearing round a selection of circuits last year including at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is involved with the film, both starring in it and fulfilling the role of executive producer which will be significant in making the hit as realistic as possible.

Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman revealed the news in a post on Instagram which has received over 25,000 likes.

READ MORE: F1 champion reveals Hamilton would have STAYED at Mercedes if key condition met

Related