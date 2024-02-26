Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races
Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film will be back filming at races this year after Hollywood strikes delayed proceedings in 2023.
The ‘large scale’ filming with take place at Silverstone, Hungary and Spa, with several other smaller shoots at other venues.
As many as 400 people will be working behind the scenes at the big three shoots, with many set to work from off-site facilities.
Many of the key actors including Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon were affected by the SAG strikes – delaying filming for the film.
Hitting the Apex
APXGP or Apex, are the fictional race team set to feature in the movie, with an experienced driver played by Brad Pitt mentoring a young talent played by Damson Idris.
You may have seen their car tearing round a selection of circuits last year including at the British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton is involved with the film, both starring in it and fulfilling the role of executive producer which will be significant in making the hit as realistic as possible.
Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman revealed the news in a post on Instagram which has received over 25,000 likes.
