Brad Pitt F1 movie CONTINUING to film at Hungarian GP despite strike

Brad Pitt is not at the Hungarian GP as filming for his F1 movie continues in Budapest.

The Hollywood superstar is supporting his fellow actors and actresses who are striking over a variety of issues in the film industry.

But F1 can't just rearrange a race so Pitt can be there, and filming has carried on at the Hungaroring – with the crew spotted filming a botched pit-stop scene prior to qualifying.

Ted Kravitz updated fans on the current situation on Sky Sports, although the team might not be as obvious as they were at Silverstone.

The latest

APX GP had garages at Silverstone but they are less obvious this weekend

"They are shooting here this weekend, but Brad Pitt is not filming as I believe he is in sympathy with the actors' strike at the moment in Hollywood that is disrupting so many productions," Kravitz said.

"I don’t think it’s disrupting the rest of the production, because they are shooting a load of other stuff that they need to.

"So if you see some guys around with APX GP shirts, like these two coming towards me, that will tell you that they are still shooting.

"So they are still shooting this weekend, they just might not be as visible as they were at Silverstone."

