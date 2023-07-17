Wolff reveals Mercedes ROLE in 'unbelievable' F1 film

Matthew Hobkinson

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes have 'been involved' from the early stages of production for the upcoming F1 film, after the team principal shared his excitement ahead of the latest round of filming.

The film, as yet untitled, recently filmed scenes across the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone. A mock garage for an 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP' was constructed and takes were recorded on track in between sessions.

Both Brad Pitt and co-star Damson Idris were regularly spotted around the circuit and even took to the grid itself prior to the race.

Yet it turns out F1's involvement with the film has been in place for some time, after Wolff shed light on some further details regarding its production.

Wolff: Mercedes involved in new F1 film

“We’ve [Mercedes] been involved pretty early,” he told the media. “I think we went ahead, the first discussions, we sent Brad to a driving school in France, going through the Formula cars from Formula 4, all the way up.

“And we tried to be helpful with the narrative. Lewis [Hamilton] is an executive producer, so he wanted to make sure that whatever the movie, when the movie comes out, it’s as realistic as possible. And we had a few laughs.

“But I think it’s a very, very good narrative."

“We helped them," the Silver Arrows chief added. "It was actually Fred [Vasseur]’s idea, I think, to use an F2 car and build the bodywork around it that looks like an F1 car.

“With the garages and the people, all of them, we try to be helpful and give them the designs so they could be as realistic as possible.

“And then you see now, I mean, that is such an effort.

“When I spoke to the director a few weeks ago, I said, ‘Where are you?’ expecting him to tell me he’s in Hollywood, but he said, ‘I’m in my apartment in Brackley’, so it’s not all great with being a movie director!

“But yeah, massive when you go in the garage, and the whole set up, the hype behind it, it’s really unbelievable.”

