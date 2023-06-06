Kravitz reveals NEW F1 film details after Hamilton admission

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 6 June 2023 22:27

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz has revealed a host of new information over the upcoming Formula 1 film, featuring the likes of Brad Pitt, clarifying Lewis Hamilton's role in its production.

Momentum has slowly been building over an upcoming as yet untitled F1 film. Apple have won the rights for it and a rumoured bumper cast is now starting to take shape.

And Kravitz has now shared information surrounding the film's plot, as well as the roles of Hamilton and Pitt – with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski set to take charge.

Speaking on Ted’s Notebook, he told Sky Sports: “Lewis was talking about having really spent his weekend off very well, because he met with Joseph Kosinski, the director and Brad Pitt, his co-producer of the new as-yet untitled F1 movie.

"We have a few more details. Lewis was talking about how great it was to watch Brad in action. About how he’s going to approach the character. If you don’t know the plot, Brad Pitt is playing a retired racing driver who comes out of retirement to help a young driver – Damson Idris, to championship success.

“The team is going to be called Apex Racing, and it’s going to be in amongst all the other teams. So, all the other teams will be playing themselves in the movie and it’ll be intercut with proper racing footage.

The film is expected to feature real footage of F1 teams

'Lewis is so proud'

"Then this 11th team – Apex Racing, I think piloted by Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, is going to be in amongst it all.

"So good luck Joseph Kosinski, for managing to sort all of that out. I believe all the other teams have said yes, we’re absolutely happy for our names and intellectual property to be in the movie.

“Now, the technical director of Apex Racing, the team, is played by Kerry Condon, the Irish actress from Banshees of Inisherin, Oscar-nominated Kerry Condon, so she is playing James Allison [Mercedes technical director], which I like.

“And Lewis was talking about this, even though he wouldn’t confirm those actors that I was talking about, he was talking about how he’s so proud and pleased that we’ve got a diverse cast in the film, and he’s so excited about it. And I just want to share some of that excitement with you.”

Hamilton is playing a key role in the production of the upcoming F1 film

And when Hamilton was asked during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend whether he was planning to feature in the movie, he told Sky Sports: "No, not really, I don't really have any desire to be in front of the camera, but there may be an element in it where maybe I'll slot in and play a small cameo, but at the moment that's not the plan.

"I'm more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I'm really talking to Joe [Kosinski] about who we're hiring, making sure that it's diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it's supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible."

