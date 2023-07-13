Verstappen issues CLASSIC response when asked about Brad Pitt F1 movie

Joe Ellis

Thursday 13 July 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen has revealed that he "can't be bothered" by Brad Pitt's upcoming film based around F1.

The Hollywood superstar was on track at the British Grand Prix for filming ahead of his new movie, based on an F1 veteran returning to the sport.

Pitt's team in the movie was given its own garage with driver placards above the area, just like those actually competing in F1, and the movie is thought to be using onboards from other real teams.

Verstappen, though, isn't all that interested in the movie despite Pitt and director Joseph Kosinski turning up to the drivers' briefing at Silverstone.

Verstappen: It won't be real

Max Verstappen once more topped the podium at Silverstone

"I think they're going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff," the reigning world champion said, as quoted by Motorsport.com. "I completely can't be bothered with this.

"In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won't all be real. But I think it's all fine. I'm actually not that much into it."

Other drivers in awe after meeting Pitt

Other drivers asked about Pitt's appearance in the drivers' briefing were much more positive after meeting the Hollywood icon.

Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, was seen above a garage in the Silverstone pit lane

"I think it's one of those when you see a worldwide superstar for the first time, it's quite surreal," George Russell said.

"And then it's only when you get to be with those individuals whether it was Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt or Roger Federer, whoever we've been fortunate enough to meet, you recognise they're just normal human beings.

"He was joking around and having a good time and just kind of one of the boys really. So excited to see what the movie does."

Pierre Gasly, whose Alpine team has recently been invested in by Ryan Reynolds, added: "I must say it's not every day you get the chance to see Brad Pitt.

"We got the chance to meet him and they introduced themselves and the movie. It was definitely a special moment.

"Apart from the driver's briefing and be sitting right in front of Brad Pitt, everything kind of felt normal.”

