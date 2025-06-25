Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen ban preparations ahead of Austrian GP

Helmut Marko has revealed Red Bulls plans in the event that star driver Max Verstappen is hit with an F1 race ban.

The Dutchman goes into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix just one penalty point off that prospect following a dramatic incident involving Mercedes' George Russell in Barcelona earlier this month.

Verstappen was ruled to have deliberately made contact with his championship rival during a tense battle for fourth spot, and received a 10-second time penalty and three points on his FIA Super Licence.

His 11 points will reduce to nine after Sunday's race in Spielberg, but the four-time champion can't afford any more disciplinary action or else he will be forced to sit out next month's British GP at Silverstone.

And the team have taken steps to ensure that they are suitably prepared should that nightmare scenario become a reality, with junior driver Arvid Lindblad set to take part in Friday's practice.

"He spent half a day in the car on Monday in Italy to prepare," team advisor Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung. "And he'll also be in the car for Friday's practice at Silverstone.

"He stands out for his mental strength and self-confidence; his Swedish-Indian mix is ​​clearly very good for motorsport."

"We're preparing in case something really happens to Max Verstappen regarding his penalty points."

Arvid Lindblad could replace Max Verstappen at Silverstone

Lindblad gets Marko's seal of approval

The Austrian continued: "We currently have two reserve drivers: Lindblad and Ayumu Iwasa, whose Formula 1 schedules clash with his appearances in Japan.

"We even had a deal with another team for some races; at one point, a reserve driver was even scheduled for three teams.

"It's not that easy to find someone who's in top shape, and that's why Lindblad is in the car now."

17-year-old Lindblad became part of the Red Bull family back in 2021, and is tipped to be a future star having already won twice in his maiden F2 campaign this season.

Verstappen has also celebrated two race victories in 2025, but heads in to this weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.

And he must also now contend with the threat of Russell - just 19 points behind - following the Brit's impressive victory in Montreal last time out.

