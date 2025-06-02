Max Verstappen admits blame as Red Bull star issues official statement after Spanish GP
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has admitted his part in a dramatic incident at the Spanish Grand Prix, for which he received a 10-second time penalty.
Verstappen appeared to intentionally crash into Mercedes' George Russell as his frustrations over a previous incident got the better of him after his team told him to let Russell through for fourth place to avoid being given a penalty.
The verdict dished out at the end of the race to the Red Bull star demoted him down to 10th, in what was a damaging day for Verstappen's hopes of claiming a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.
After the race, Verstappen engaged in a fiery interview with Sky Sports F1, where he questioned whether it mattered whether his collision with Russell was intentional or not following criticism from his rival.
Now, the 27-year-old has issued an official statement via social media, claiming that his collision with Russell was 'not right'.
"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," he told his followers on Instagram.
"Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.
"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."
Verstappen edges closer to race ban
In addition to being given a 10-second time penalty, FIA race stewards deemed the incident serious enough to also hand Verstappen three penalty points to add to his super licence.
That takes the reigning champion to 11 in the last 12 months, with 12 being enough for a one-race ban. The first of his 11 points expire on June 30, meaning he has to go two races without picking up any more points on his licence, or he will be banned.
Indeed, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg suggested Verstappen's penalty was 'lenient', and even called for the Dutchman to be given a black flag during the race, which would have meant a disqualification.
Verstappen will now be treading very carefully over the next two race weekends in order to avoid more heat from the stewards.
