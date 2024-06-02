Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Mercedes jab after hot take
Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Mercedes jab after hot take
Lewis Hamilton has taken a cheeky jab at Mercedes in a recent Instagram post following a seventh place finish in Monaco.
The world champion has announced he is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari next season, after a difficult few years with the German team.
READ MORE: F1 Headlines: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team
READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak
Hamilton has achieved most of his world drivers’ titles with Mercedes, coming close to an eighth in 2021.
However, since the 2022 regulation changes the Brit has failed to win a race, unable to make gains during the current rule-set.
Why has Hamilton left Mercedes?
Mercedes’ form has worsened this season, with Ferrari and McLaren making strides forward to compete with Red Bull, whilst Hamilton and George Russell linger in ‘no-man’s land.
Ferrari have achieved two race wins in 2024, with Carlos Sainz in Australia and Charles Leclerc in Monaco, a tantalising prospect for the seven-time world champion when he arrives.
Hamilton has often bemoaned the pace of his Mercedes during race weekends, even claiming favouritism and has come into play since he announced his departure.
His team-mate Russell has beaten him 7-1 in qualifying this season, with Hamilton insinuating that his compatriot has received preferential treatment with upgrades in Monaco.
The champion also hit out at Mercedes after an appearance on Hot Ones, a YouTube series where celebrities are interviewed whilst they eat increasingly hot chicken wings.
READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low
When the host, Sean Evans, asked Hamilton when he was most in ‘conflict’ with his car, Hamilton provided a cheeky response.
“Right now,” he said.
Hamilton has often experimented with the set-up of his Mercedes during race weekends, in an attempt to extract some pace from the car.
However, these experiments have often had the opposite effect, placing him behind his team-mate and hindering his performance.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes
- 52 minutes ago
Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Mercedes jab after hot take
- 1 hour ago
Marko details 'unacceptable' Ricciardo incident after major Monaco drama
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals F1 trauma as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:44
Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future
- Yesterday 22:53
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul