‘Best’ pole lauded as Hamilton praises ‘MASSIVE improvement’: Top three verdict

Lando Norris claimed a second career pole in Barcelona after a tight qualifying session between the top three teams.

Red Bull were expected to dominate as they headed into the Spanish Grand Prix, however despite a blistering lap from Max Verstappen it was not enough for pole.

The British contingent of drivers were strong in Spain with Norris and Lewis Hamilton topping the first two practice sessions.

It was the seven-time world champion who took the final top three spot, despite an x-rated team radio message from his team-mate George Russell after qualifying.

Here's what the top three had to say in Spain...

Lando Norris will start on pole position

"It was pretty much a perfect lap. You know when you are on a good lap and you are getting excited. But the whole thing went perfectly in the end. Close still but super happy.

"I would say my best pole position. I have not had many but of the ones I have had my best. It has been close all weekend but really it was about a perfect lap and that is what I did today.

"It is not just this weekend- we have been fast the last two months, since Miami we have been strong. We have missed out on pole by just not doing a perfect lap and today was a perfect lap.

"Max and Red Bull seemed a little bit stronger all weekend but we made some little changes for the final run, I had some areas to improve, and we did that. I know it is going to be tough against Max, against Lewis, and everyone behind. We are here to win so that is my plan."

Max Verstappen missed out on pole and will start P2

"I think in qualifying it was all coming together a bit nicer. The whole weekend we have tried to find a connected balance.

"I was quite happy in qualifying. I got a nice tow from Checo in Q3 but unfortunately it was not enough. That's how it goes sometimes but overall we can still be happy with that performance and it's all to play for tomorrow."

On the slipstream from Perez and the track conditions, he added: "That was by chance. I didn't even know where Checo was on the lap and then they told me where he was so I was like 'I will try to hang onto him'.

"With the temperature, it was more fun. Throughout qualifying the wind started to pick up a little bit. Maybe that made it a bit more difficult for us in Q3. But, overall a good performance from us."

Lewis Hamilton beat his team-mate George Russell to claim P3

"I am really happy. I am super grateful to be in the top three. It has been quite a difficult year, there has been hard work from everyone back in the factory, and we are starting to see those incremental steps.

"I didn't expect to be in for pole necessarily but every now and then there looked to be bits that had us close. So to be there I am just grateful.

"We have made huge steps forward and it is really down to every single individual back at the factory who is working on design, pushing in making the new parts we get to bring to these races.

"Slowly the car is crafting into a racing machine with which we can hopefully fight the guys in front. George did a great job as well so hopefully tomorrow we can apply the pressure on the guys in front."

