close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike

Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike

Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike

Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike

Lewis Hamilton was left stunned after spotting a look-alike amongst fans at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was speaking to supporters ahead of the Barcelona showpiece when the fan caught his eye.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

READ MORE: Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble

In a season filled with so many lows, the amusing moment raised a rare smile from the Mercedes star.

After a series of disappointing performances in 2024, the former McLaren driver sits just inside the top 10 on the drivers' leaderboard, some way off the likes of Lando Norris, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star has replaced Hamilton as the sport's dominant force in recent years, with the Brit last tasting victory in December 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season
Mercedes haven't hit expectations so far in 2024

Doppelganger stands out in Spanish crowd

He will hope for a change of fortunes from next season, however, as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari in the hope of rediscovering the form which previously propelled him to the pinnacle of motorsport.

The pre-season announcement caught the sporting world by surprise, with the 39-year-old set to call time on what has been a remarkably successful spell under team boss Toto Wolff.

The enthusiasm generated by the crowds which greeted Hamilton at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya showed he is still one of F1's star attractions, yet it was a fan bearing a striking resemblance to the racing icon who managed to steal the headlines on this occasion.

READ MORE: FIA deliver penalty verdict on Hamilton collision

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton’s podium rejection and Ricciardo’s milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP
Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton’s podium rejection and Ricciardo’s milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP

  • Today 09:12

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike

  • 27 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

McLaren boss issues Red Bull WARNING after disappointing Spanish GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton conspiracy theorists labelled ‘BRAINLESS’ by Wolff

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Norris does not hold back FRUSTRATION after Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x