Hamilton STUNNED by Spanish GP look-alike
Lewis Hamilton was left stunned after spotting a look-alike amongst fans at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was speaking to supporters ahead of the Barcelona showpiece when the fan caught his eye.
In a season filled with so many lows, the amusing moment raised a rare smile from the Mercedes star.
After a series of disappointing performances in 2024, the former McLaren driver sits just inside the top 10 on the drivers' leaderboard, some way off the likes of Lando Norris, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.
The Red Bull star has replaced Hamilton as the sport's dominant force in recent years, with the Brit last tasting victory in December 2021.
Doppelganger stands out in Spanish crowd
He will hope for a change of fortunes from next season, however, as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari in the hope of rediscovering the form which previously propelled him to the pinnacle of motorsport.
The pre-season announcement caught the sporting world by surprise, with the 39-year-old set to call time on what has been a remarkably successful spell under team boss Toto Wolff.
The enthusiasm generated by the crowds which greeted Hamilton at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya showed he is still one of F1's star attractions, yet it was a fan bearing a striking resemblance to the racing icon who managed to steal the headlines on this occasion.
Lewis spotting his lookalike in the crowd at the Spanish Grand Prix 😅 pic.twitter.com/DLybAPrDOa— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 22, 2024
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug