F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver

Christian Horner has slammed rumours Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver after Marko meeting

Helmut Marko has made contact with the latest potential addition to the Red Bull Junior Team.

Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS

Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after his team-mate George Russell delivered an awkward ‘girlfriend’ joke.

Michael Schumacher targeted in shock BLACKMAIL plot

Reports have emerged that the the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher have been targeted as part of an alleged blackmail plot.

Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance

A key Red Bull alliance could provide Daniel Ricciardo with a lifeline in regards to his F1 future.

Wolff accused of UNDERMINING Mercedes F1 star

Toto Wolff has been accused of undermining one of his Mercedes drivers following a tense team radio message.

Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’

Adrian Newey’s F1 future has taken a significant twist, with Ferrari allegedly losing a key figure within their team.

Wolff hits out at 'BRAINLESS' critics as Mercedes star opens up on Hamilton complaint - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Wolff hits out at 'BRAINLESS' critics as Mercedes star opens up on Hamilton complaint - GPFans F1 Recap

  Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

  Yesterday 17:51

Why F1 team's DESPERATE move can't stop lonely slide into abyss

  54 minutes ago
How Verstappen came close to career-ending move

  1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver

  2 hours ago
Ferrari star issues update over EXCITING new project

  2 hours ago
F1 champion predicts 'PAINFUL' future for struggling team

  3 hours ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Red Bull wonderkid enters 2024 championship fight

  Today 12:57
