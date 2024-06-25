F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver
Christian Horner has slammed rumours Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver after Marko meeting
Helmut Marko has made contact with the latest potential addition to the Red Bull Junior Team.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS
Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after his team-mate George Russell delivered an awkward ‘girlfriend’ joke.
➡️ READ MORE
Michael Schumacher targeted in shock BLACKMAIL plot
Reports have emerged that the the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher have been targeted as part of an alleged blackmail plot.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance
A key Red Bull alliance could provide Daniel Ricciardo with a lifeline in regards to his F1 future.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff accused of UNDERMINING Mercedes F1 star
Toto Wolff has been accused of undermining one of his Mercedes drivers following a tense team radio message.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’
Adrian Newey’s F1 future has taken a significant twist, with Ferrari allegedly losing a key figure within their team.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Why F1 team's DESPERATE move can't stop lonely slide into abyss
- 54 minutes ago
How Verstappen came close to career-ending move
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star issues update over EXCITING new project
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion predicts ‘PAINFUL’ future for struggling team
- 3 hours ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Red Bull wonderkid enters 2024 championship fight
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug