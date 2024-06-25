F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver

Christian Horner has slammed rumours Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver after Marko meeting

Helmut Marko has made contact with the latest potential addition to the Red Bull Junior Team.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS

Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after his team-mate George Russell delivered an awkward ‘girlfriend’ joke.

➡️ READ MORE

Michael Schumacher targeted in shock BLACKMAIL plot

Reports have emerged that the the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher have been targeted as part of an alleged blackmail plot.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance

A key Red Bull alliance could provide Daniel Ricciardo with a lifeline in regards to his F1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff accused of UNDERMINING Mercedes F1 star

Toto Wolff has been accused of undermining one of his Mercedes drivers following a tense team radio message.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’

Adrian Newey’s F1 future has taken a significant twist, with Ferrari allegedly losing a key figure within their team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related