Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance
Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance
A key Red Bull alliance could provide Daniel Ricciardo with a lifeline in regards to his F1 future.
The Australian has been under increased pressure to deliver at RB after a disappointing start to 2024 compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge
Despite this Red Bull have retained faith with Ricciardo, supported by team boss Christian Horner, and delivering a points finish in Canada.
However, with reserve driver Liam Lawson eager for a chance in F1, Ricciardo will have to consistently perform to keep his seat.
Will Lawson replace Ricciardo?
In a recent Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Ted Kravitz revealed that Red Bull’s link with Audi could impact their 2025 driver line-up.
The pundit suggested their relationship could lead to Lawson being installed at Sauber/Audi, which would ease the pressure on Ricciardo’s RB seat.
“There was the potential link up with Porsche, didn’t work out. That doesn’t mean that the Red Bull company does not still retain very good links with Audi, which they do,” Kravitz said.
“So I can see, after maybe having lost out on potentially Carlos Sainz, Christian Horner might go to Audi and say: ‘look, if you don’t want to keep Valtteri Bottas, how about Liam Lawson?”
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
Kravitz also touched on Ricciardo potentially moving to Audi, which seemed less likely than Lawson according to the presenter.
“Or indeed the reverse if they wanted to move Daniel Ricciardo on, but I’m not sure whether Ricciardo-Hulkenberg would be quite what Audi would want,” he said.
“I think the appeal of a young charger in Lawson, backed by Red Bull, with Red Bull’s grace and maybe giving them something to go in there and the experience of Hulkenberg might be up Audi’s street.”
READ MORE: F1 legend set to make Red Bull return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance
- 43 minutes ago
Horner SLAMS Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours
- 1 hour ago
Wolff accused of UNDERMINING Mercedes F1 star
- 2 hours ago
Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’
- 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Jennie Gow praises Susie Wolff's 'clear approach' for F1 Academy
- Today 17:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race
- Today 17:51
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug