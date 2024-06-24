Horner SLAMS Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours
Horner SLAMS Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours
Christian Horner has slammed rumours Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes.
Red Bull have endured a difficult year off the track after being blighted by controversies involving team boss Christian Horner.
Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, the controversy has reportedly created a split internally within the team.
In addition to this, Red Bull’s dominance has waned with their rivals challenging them most race weekends.
Horner hits back at Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours
Mercedes have displayed they are eager to sign the three-time world champion, with Toto Wolff publicly complimenting Verstappen in an bid to entice him to the team.
Whilst Verstappen has assured the media he will not be leaving Red Bull, this has not stopped Mercedes from trying to poach the champion.
In an interview with Sky Germany before the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius admitted he was still interested in the 26-year-old.
"The best drivers want to sit in the best cars and our job is to put together the best package,” he said.
Despite their lack of pace in the current F1 era, Mercedes have focused their attention towards the 2026 regulation changes.
"The cards will be reshuffled. Silver would also suit Max well," he added cryptically.
Following Verstappen’s victory in Spain, Horner was asked about the CEO’s comments, hitting back at the rumours.
"They should take care of their own drivers," he said.
However, Sky Germany pundit, Ralf Schumacher believes that Verstappen’s Red Bull future is not as certain as we are being led to believe.
"I don't think it will happen next year, but I could very, very well imagine it in 2026, but if things continue like this, then maybe next year,” Schumacher said.
