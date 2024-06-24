F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race
Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to overcome an 'unfortunate' early incident at the Spanish Grand Prix to secure his best result of the season.
Verstappen dominates race Norris 'should have won' - Top three verdict
Lando Norris admitted he 'should' have won this year's Spanish Grand Prix, after the Brit failed to convert pole into a second career Formula 1 victory.
Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble
Carlos Sainz has slammed his team-mate Charles Leclerc following an on-track squabble at the Spanish GP.
Should F1 reconsider 2026 regulations changes? - GPFans Spanish GP Hot Takes
From the carnage in Canada to a Spanish siesta, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya failed to match the entertainment on show at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve two weeks prior.
Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend
Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in a dramatic day in Barcelona.
'Pointless' Sergio Perez RIDICULED and compared to UK TV host
Sergio Perez was once again ridiculed by Formula 1 fans after he could only finish in eighth position at the Spanish Grand Prix.
