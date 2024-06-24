close global

Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to overcome an 'unfortunate' early incident at the Spanish Grand Prix to secure his best result of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen dominates race Norris 'should have won' - Top three verdict

Lando Norris admitted he 'should' have won this year's Spanish Grand Prix, after the Brit failed to convert pole into a second career Formula 1 victory.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble

Carlos Sainz has slammed his team-mate Charles Leclerc following an on-track squabble at the Spanish GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Should F1 reconsider 2026 regulations changes? - GPFans Spanish GP Hot Takes

From the carnage in Canada to a Spanish siesta, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya failed to match the entertainment on show at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve two weeks prior.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in a dramatic day in Barcelona.

➡️ READ MORE

'Pointless' Sergio Perez RIDICULED and compared to UK TV host

Sergio Perez was once again ridiculed by Formula 1 fans after he could only finish in eighth position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by FIA call as penalty verdict reached over Hamilton collision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by FIA call as penalty verdict reached over Hamilton collision

  • Yesterday 18:57

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

  • 26 minutes ago
Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

  • 59 minutes ago
Norris does not hold back FRUSTRATION after Spanish Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s podium rejection and Ricciardo’s milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP

  • 2 hours ago
'F*** off!': F1 champion SLAMS critics after sensational return

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 06:57
F1 Standings

