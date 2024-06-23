'Pointless' Sergio Perez RIDICULED and compared to UK TV host

Sergio Perez was once again ridiculed by Formula 1 fans after he could only finish in eighth position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver has had a frustrating season and has now slipped down to fifth in the drivers' championship, more than 100 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez was recently handed a contract extension by Red Bull, but many racing supporters on social media were left questioning that decision again as the Mexican finished behind all Red Bull's rivals.

One creative member of F1 Twitter, on the platform now known as X, even admitted that his friend group had begun to call Perez 'Alexander Armstrong' after the presenter of UK gameshow Pointless.

Others wondered how Perez was left battling Haas cars and how he was given a chance to race for Red Bull next season ahead of other competitive drivers like Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz.

How F1 Twitter reacted to Perez's Spanish GP

We’ve started to nickname Sergio Perez “Alexander Armstrong”.



Because he’s pointless more often than not. #SpanishGP #formula1 — Jonathan Wheatley 🐐 (@jonwheatleyrb1) June 23, 2024

How Sergio Perez got a seat over Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, and Carlos Sainz is beyond me.. #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/AVakcVu47P — Strexies (@imStrexies) June 23, 2024

Sergio Perez in 2024 pic.twitter.com/rrXtWEjRYH — Michael Taylor (@MichaelDanger19) June 23, 2024

Perez getting ready to chill in P14 for the entire race

pic.twitter.com/3GUHq7FJ95 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) June 23, 2024

"f1 drivers fighting for their lives at the front"



Perez frolicking in P9 with a rocketship : pic.twitter.com/Hr2eZVxLaZ — Buc Nasty 🏁 (@premystic) June 23, 2024

sergio perez spanish grand prix 2024 highlights pic.twitter.com/w4PzyvLfYq — can (@rosbergcore) June 23, 2024

Perez is 9th in the fastest car pic.twitter.com/rmp6FbfPsP — Fifth Gear (@NotFifthGear) June 23, 2024

Verstappen after carrying the team on his back pic.twitter.com/jGycGAhO1V — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) June 23, 2024

Another race, another Sergio Perez masterclass in being nowhere near your team mate @pitlane_girl #F1FTA pic.twitter.com/XcW9WzU0Hj — 3Legs4Wheels (@3Legs4Wheels) June 23, 2024

Still in disbelief that Red Bull offered Sergio Perez a new contract. His agent is doing Gods work — Caitlin (@caitlin_no22_09) June 23, 2024

Showing Sergio Perez fighting the HAAS of Hulkenberg and then switching camera to Max Verstappen alone in the lead , TV director knew what he was doing #SpanishGP — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) June 23, 2024

