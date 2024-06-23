close global

'Pointless' Sergio Perez RIDICULED and compared to UK TV host

Sergio Perez was once again ridiculed by Formula 1 fans after he could only finish in eighth position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver has had a frustrating season and has now slipped down to fifth in the drivers' championship, more than 100 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez was recently handed a contract extension by Red Bull, but many racing supporters on social media were left questioning that decision again as the Mexican finished behind all Red Bull's rivals.

One creative member of F1 Twitter, on the platform now known as X, even admitted that his friend group had begun to call Perez 'Alexander Armstrong' after the presenter of UK gameshow Pointless.

Others wondered how Perez was left battling Haas cars and how he was given a chance to race for Red Bull next season ahead of other competitive drivers like Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz.

How F1 Twitter reacted to Perez's Spanish GP

