Verstappen admits CONCERNS over Red Bull rivals' pace
Max Verstappen has admitted he is 'concerned' by the pace being shown by his Formula 1 rivals.
The Dutchman was speaking after his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix - his third straight win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Starting from P2, the reigning world champion was caught off guard as Mercedes star George Russell moved round the outside going into Turn One to take an early lead ahead of Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Lewis Hamilton.
The 26-year-old made a quick recovery, however, successfully hunting the Brit down before sweeping past within a couple of laps.
From there, it was plain sailing for the man looking to win a fourth consecutive world title with Red Bull this season, as he claimed a 61st victory in the sport ahead of Norris, who once again demonstrated his credentials.
McLaren improvement 'not what you like to see'
Despite celebrating yet another good day's work, Verstappen revealed post-race that the speed of the McLaren was giving him food for thought ahead of next weekend's race in Austria.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I am very happy - getting the lead on lap two made my race, that is basically where we won.
"McLaren were faster today, which is a little bit concerning. That is not what you like to see.
"I want more performance as we are not the quickest at the moment, but we operated well and maximised everything we had.
"You cannot rely on that all the time. To win races you have to be normally the outright fastest, which has been lacking."
