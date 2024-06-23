Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble
Carlos Sainz has slammed his team-mate Charles Leclerc following an on-track squabble at the Spanish GP.
The Ferrari drivers banged wheels after Sainz tried to overtake Leclerc into Turn 1, but ended up going up the escape road, putting him ahead at Turn 3.
Leclerc was further aggrieved when Sainz was allowed to maintain his position, his front wing damaged after the incident.
Despite the Spaniard’s early race advantage Leclerc passed his team-mate in the final stages, finishing P5 whilst Sainz finished P6.
Sainz hits out at Leclerc complaint
Both drivers defended their reaction to the battle, with Sainz calling out Leclerc’s attitude after the race.
"Too many times after the race he complains about something. Honestly, at this point of the season, I was on the attack,” Sainz said to Sky Sports F1.
"We were on a used soft tyre. I passed Charles... I don't know if he made a mistake or was just managing a bit too much.
"I think I was trying to do what was required as a driver. He elected to manage more."
Leclerc proceeded to blame Sainz for his lack of pace, claiming the damage to his wing made a difference.
"It's okay. We will have a discussion, obviously. I'm sure everything will be fine,” Leclerc said.
"We discussed beforehand that it was the part of the race where we had to manage the tyres as much as possible. Carlos took that opportunity to overtake, which is a shame as that put us on the back foot and damaged my front wing.
"It was a small damage but everything makes a difference. When you see how close we were at the end it's a shame. He is motivated to do something spectacular but I was probably not the right person to do that with.
"We tried everything. I don't think we maximised our race as a team. We are missing pace but it is the way it is. We weren't fast enough."
