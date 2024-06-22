Long-term Hamilton ally shows love for LEGENDARY race track
Angela Cullen has shown some appreciation for a legendary race track on the motorsport calendar.
The physio is the former trainer of Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, with Cullen often seen alongside the seven-time world champion during his title-winning years.
Alongside their professional relationship, Cullen and Hamilton formed a close friendship. However, the two decided to part ways in 2023, with Cullen taking time off from the sport to enjoy a solo adventure.
Cullen did not stay away from the world of motorsport for long, however, linking up with another driver ahead of the 2024 season.
Who does Angela Cullen train now?
That driver is fellow Kiwi and IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong, who formerly raced in Formula 2.
Armstrong competes with Chip Ganassi Racing and has openly praised Cullen for the impact she has had on his career already.
Recently, with Cullen trackside, Armstrong achieved a career-best P3 at the Detroit Grand Prix.
This weekend, IndyCar heads to the legendary Laguna Seca circuit, with Armstrong set to race in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and tackle the famous 'corkscrew'.
Cullen is with the IndyCar racer this weekend, too, and has shown love for the track on her Instagram story.
The picture depicted Armstrong in his Chip Ganassi race car, the sun blazing on the track as the trainer posted a series of love hearts alongside the circuit's name.
Armstrong currently sits 14th in the IndyCar standings and will be hoping for a better result than last time out at the Grand Prix of Road America where he placed 26th.
