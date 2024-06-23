Should F1 reconsider 2026 regulations changes? - GPFans Spanish GP Hot Takes

From the carnage in Canada to a Spanish siesta, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya failed to match the entertainment on show at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve two weeks prior.

Max Verstappen raced to his seventh victory of the season ahead of Lando Norris, who closed the gap to within a few seconds but did not put serious pressure on the Dutchman.

The reigning champion completed the majority of his work in the opening laps when he jumped the polesitter and soon dispatched George Russell, whose epic start launched the Mercedes driver into the lead.

Lewis Hamilton picked up his first grand prix podium of the season in a race which, aside from a momentous wheel-to-wheel tussle between Russell and Norris, never really burst into life.

Without a DNF or even a yellow flag, our writers have scrambled to offer their verdicts on a rather dull outing in Spain. Whilst the race was not a classic, it set up a promising summer for the sport.

GPFans journalists on the Spanish Grand Prix

Chris Deeley - Chief Editor GPFans US

That certainly was a Formula 1 race, wasn’t it? We heard all day on Saturday that something like 30 of the last 33 winners in Barcelona had come from the front row - now make that 31 out of 34, with both of the front row boys finishing first and second.

It wasn’t quite the procession that we came to expect from Verstappen last season, but it also wasn’t the thriller that the timing sheet makes it look. Norris had his chances, but blew it off the start line, meaning that we never got to see the kind of wheel-to-wheel action that really defines an F1 classic.

The top of the grid might be closer than it’s been for some time (hello Mercedes! Welcome back!) but we’ve still lacked a little of the…well, the fun. The drama. Races that are won from the pitwall are far less fun than those won on track.

Oh, and Sergio Perez was stinky again. Hoooooo boy, does that contract look like a dodgy 2am drunken kebab of a deal.

Dan Ripley - Deputy Editor

Barcelona is the track where we can really gauge where the teams roughly are compared to each other if we are trying to measure a season average. Yet strangely, we leave Spain not really certain if Red Bull or McLaren have the quickest car.

Another seemingly straightforward victory for Verstappen suggests Red Bull have the advantage over McLaren - but if we stick a ‘Max tax’ on that, how many other drivers would have beaten Norris today in that Red Bull?

Certainly not Perez, who once again is miles off the pace and doing little to aid his team's constructors' championship hopes. Perhaps the lack of obvious driver alternatives on the track after a poor Racing Bulls weekend is his saving grace right now as a mid-season slump once again looms.

Sergio Perez's mid-season struggles continued in Spain

Ronan Murphy - Social Media Editor

Finally, it is time. Hammertime.

Lewis Hamilton has returned to the podium. The British legend finished in the top three for the first time this season, showing fellow Englishman Norris that the McLaren driver may be the next man up, but there’s still life in the veteran yet.

It also gives a glimpse of what is to come for the rest of the season as Mercedes look to finish on a high in Hamilton’s final campaign with the team. Ferrari are also looking on with glee as the seven-time world champion proved his credentials once more.

Verstappen may have won yet another race, but there were promising signs everywhere else that F1 might be about to get super competitive again.

Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist

Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and now Mercedes all in the mix at the Spanish GP…yes please!

Whilst the race soon became Max Verstappen’s to lose, the Spanish GP still possessed an element of jeopardy compared to previous iterations.

McLaren and Lando Norris proved in Spain that they are quickly becoming the team to beat - worrying for everyone else at a track Zak Brown described as their ‘B circuit’.

As the current set of regulations have bedded in, the convergence between teams has made the 2024 season undoubtedly more exciting than its predecessors.

However, with just over a year to go until the rules reset, the 2026 regulations could end up ruining the party.

If 2025 delivers on a tantalising championship fight, F1 need to ask themselves the question: ‘Should we leave the regulations alone?’

Could the incoming 2026 regulations leave one team out in front again?

Kerry Violet - F1 Journalist

Well, no wonder attendance was down for the Spanish Grand Prix! Today it seemed both home favourites had little to give to the fans with Fernando Alonso outside the points and Carlos Sainz P6. The Ferrari driver willingly handed P5 over to his team-mate after a bit of friction between the two earlier in the race.

Alpine are slowly creeping up the order as both drivers finished in the points again today with identical positions to the Canadian GP.

Mercedes really bounced back with an astonishing start from Russell being just about the highlight of the race.

Hamilton’s return to the podium suggests an explosive home race for the pair in a few weeks at Silverstone - fingers crossed British fans will be treated to a home win and left less disappointed than the Spanish fans today!

Shay Rogers - F1 Journalist

Your typical Spanish Grand Prix - winner from the front row, not too many battles to shout about and Verstappen wins again. It's a great test circuit, but leaves a lot to be desired on the entertainment front.

The championship battle is still more than alive however, so we leave with plenty of hope for a showdown between those at the front.

It's a battle between two garages for those leaving in the most uncomfortable predicament - both Aston Martin and Racing Bulls have work to do and answers to provide for their poor performance.

Alpine, on the other hand; massively impressive. Standing up just when they needed to give some answers that their fans would have been desperate for.

Kevin McKenna - F1 Journalist

Following on from the chaos which unfolded at the Canadian Grand Prix last time around, events in Barcelona were a little more subdued.

A major shock looked on the cards in the opening stages, as Russell came from nowhere to jump into a first-lap lead, much to the bewilderment of Norris and Verstappen.

It wasn’t to be for the Brit sadly and there was also no fairytale ending for either of the Spaniards at their home circuit. Alonso last won in Spain back in 2013, but was nowhere to be seen as he finished outside the top 10 and Sainz could not improve on his P6 in qualifying.

With Verstappen and Norris in a league of their own, it would take a brave soul to predict a home winner at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya any time soon. One can dream, I suppose.

It was another disappointing race for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin

Tyler Rowlinson - F1 Journalist

Yeah, not a classic in Barcelona this year, much like last season when there was not even a yellow flag to shake things up. But hidden in a race with little drama was some excellent overtaking and battles between the top four.

It sounds obvious, but Norris again proved that he is Verstappen’s biggest challenger. The speed of the McLaren and Norris’ ability behind the wheel are a dangerous combo and, together, they are capable of bringing that gap down to the Dutchman. Unfortunately, he again ran out of laps to get within touching distance of the Red Bull. Longer races anyone?

It’s incredible to think that Hamilton’s last podium was back in Mexico last year, but the Brit deserved the result today with some brilliant overtaking and solid pace, proving Mercedes’ Canada pace was not a one-off.

Russell had an excellent start to take the lead and one may argue that Verstappen would have caught him anyway, but his defensive manoeuvres into turn one against the Red Bull and later Hamilton did not do him any favours.

Alpine again have clearly improved with a double points finish. Sauber too - the only team yet to score a point - showed steady signs of progress as well and looked quite good against the likes of Aston Martin, who have really fallen behind the top four.

Rhys Thomas - F1 Journalist

Much like Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc attempted to merge with rivals in fits of road rage in practice, the top of the pack is converging towards a point where any of eight drivers could be in with a shout of victory each week.

Aston Martin have unfortunately decided that a quintet of powerful teams would be too many, and their interesting trend of backwards development meant home hero Alonso missed out on the points.

As for those at the front, Norris surprisingly won driver of the day, but P2 is no longer enough for the McLaren star. He should have won if not for a poor start, and if he wants to take the fight to Verstappen over the season, he needs to perfect all aspects of the race.

Perez, meanwhile, could do with a decent showing in literally any aspect of any part of a weekend, as Red Bull days of being destined for P1 could be coming to an end.

