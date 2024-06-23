Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' Spanish GP incident that nearly derailed race

Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to overcome an 'unfortunate' early incident at the Spanish Grand Prix to secure his best result of the season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion was looking to build on a fairly positive performance in Montreal last time out, and looked well placed for another good weekend after finishing third fastest in Saturday's qualifying session.

By securing P3 in Sunday's main event, the Brit delivered his first podium finish since last year's Mexico Grand Prix.

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, his last two results suggest he may be able to conclude his time at Mercedes on a high after enduring a largely unforgettable campaign thus far.

Lewis Hamilton finished P3 in Barcelona behind Lando Norris

Max Verstappen clinched his seventh win of the season at the Spanish GP

Hamilton upbeat after first of triple-header

Yet, it could have all ended very differently at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, after the 39-year-old was stunned by team-mate George Russell's first-lap heroics.

Russell flew off the line to sweep past Hamilton, as well as Max Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris, to take an early lead.

With Hamilton relegated to P4, he had his work cut out to claw his way back and earn a long-awaited spot on the podium, behind Norris and race winner, Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-race, the former McLaren driver expressed his delight following the weekend's action, but admitted he could have gotten closer to the top two had it not been for a 'really bad' start.

“It’s been a really, really great weekend," Hamilton reflected.

"What can I say? It’s been a minute since I’ve had a result like this - very, very happy and feel a bit light, which is nice.

Mercedes have made big improvements over the past two races

“I had a lot of great support here actually, which I feel over the years has grown. A big thank you to everyone that’s here and everyone that’s continued to stick it out for me.

“I had a really bad start which was unfortunate. Not quite sure what happened, I feel like I lost a bit of power in the second phase and then I was surrounded by the Ferraris, not so easy.

“But then to come back from there, I think that’s pretty awesome. I think ultimately if I’d have got the start that I wanted, I think I would have been much closer to those guys.”

