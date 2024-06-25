F1 champion predicts ‘PAINFUL’ future for struggling team
A former Formula 1 world champion has admitted his current team may be set to endure a 'painful' few weeks.
His comments come in the wake of last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen made it three wins in a row at the iconic track.
Despite being overtaken by George Russell before the first corner, the Dutchman made a quick recovery, moving past the Brit on Lap Three to take P1.
From there, the 26-year-old cruised to victory ahead of Lando Norris and Russell's Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.
It was to be a disappointing day for the squabbling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished P5 and P6 respectively, whilst Aston Martin failed to register any points in what was a frustrating race for the British outfit.
Lance Stroll finished P14, two places worse off than Fernando Alonso - the last Spaniard to win in Barcelona - as their recent struggles continued.
More 'tough times' ahead
This year, the team had hoped to build on a positive first campaign in F1 in which they secured a top-five result in the constructors' standings, however their form in 2024 suggests they will be unlikely to improve on that position this time around.
Ex-champion Alonso - widely regarded as one of the best racers on the grid - has managed to collect points in just one of his last four races, and delivered a bleak verdict when asked if he expects Aston Martin's fortunes to change at the next couple of races at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.
"I think as I said many times we have some things in the pipeline that should put us back in the right direction,” said the 42-year-old.
“It’s going to be painful in Austria, in Silverstone, we have to keep scoring points if it’s eighth, eighth, if it’s seventh, ninth, whatever.
“We cannot give up and stay positive in these tough times” he added when speaking to the media in Spain.
