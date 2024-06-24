close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris' dream of a second career victory in Barcelona came tantalisingly close but ultimately slipped out of reach.

Despite securing a superb second career pole position, the McLaren star couldn't convert it into victory, crossing the finish line in P2 - 2.219 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

A stunning start from George Russell briefly stole the lead, but the Dutchman was able to overtake the Brit as soon as the DRS became available and eventually took the chequered flag for his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix win.

Verstappen now has a 69-point lead over Norris, who, despite the disappointment of missing out on the win, finds himself in second place in the drivers' championship for the very first time in his career.

Lewis Hamilton, after a podium drought stretching back to the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, finally found his way back into the top three. This extends his incredible feat - a podium finish in every single season for the past 18 consecutive years.

Just behind Hamilton was his team-mate George Russell who finished a strong fourth, with Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari rounding out the top five.

This result pushes the Monegasque driver down to third in the driver's standings, just two points behind Norris in a very tight battle for second.

READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge

2024 Spanish GP - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:28:20.227
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +2.219
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +17.790
4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +22.320
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +22.709
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +31.028
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +33.760
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +59.524
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +62.025
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +71.889
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]*: +79.215
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP
13. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP
15. Daniel Ricciardo [RB]: 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: 1 LAP
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: 1 LAP
18. Alex Albon [Williams]: 1 LAP
19. Yuki Tsunoda [RB]*: 1 LAP
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 2 LAPS

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:19.682secs on lap 51.

Note: Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg both received five-second time penalties for speeding in the pit-lane.

READ MORE: Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Charles Leclerc
Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble
Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble

  • Yesterday 20:42
Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' Spanish GP incident that nearly derailed race
Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' Spanish GP incident that nearly derailed race

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton’s podium rejection and Ricciardo’s milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP

  • 3 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

'F*** off!': F1 champion SLAMS critics after sensational return

  • 48 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA slam MULTIPLE drivers with penalties as star fights team orders in Spain

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Hamilton sends powerful message with Pride-themed helmet

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x