FIA investigate Ferrari star after Spanish GP 'ROAD RAGE’ collision
Charles Leclerc is under investigation from the FIA after a burst of road rage during FP3 at the Spanish GP.
It was Carlos Sainz who topped the final practice session of the weekend, however the drivers stubbornly battled for the best time until the bitter end.
Jostling for space on track, many were on their final push laps when Leclerc was consumed by a wave of road rage.
The Monegasque was held up by Lando Norris at Turn 5, and as he attempted to pass the McLaren he veered towards Norris, making contact with his tyre.
Will Leclerc be penalised for the incident with Norris?
Leclerc proceeded to swear over team radio, whilst Norris provided a rather calm reaction to the incident
"He just drove into me. I think I have got damage," Norris said over team radio.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ commentary pundit, Karun Chandhok, questioned the reaction of the Ferrari star.
"I don't understand what Charles has done there. The tyres are used, he was slow in sector one, he was not improving on the lap,” Chandhok said. "Why so much rage? It seems like a disproportionate reaction to me."
Both Leclerc and Norris are in an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations, which combats unnecessarily slow driving.
However, they were not the only ones involved in a bizarre incident at Turn 5, with Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll also coming to blows.
The pair made slight contact on track as the Mercedes apologised for getting in the way of the Aston Martin.
Following FP3, the FIA have also confirmed that Hamilton and Stroll are under investigation for the same breach as Leclerc and Norris.
