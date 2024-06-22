close global

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Red Bull rivals BOOSTED in hard-fought FP3

The sun continued to shine in Barcelona this afternoon as final preparations were made ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

It looks as though it could be a thrilling qualifying later today, with Carlos Sainz topping the time sheets at his home track, but less than a tenth ahead of three of his rivals.

Trailing Sainz narrowly were McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

After topping the timesheets in FP2 on Friday, Lewis Hamilton could only manage P6 in this morning's final practice.

Below are the timesheets from Saturday morning’s FP3 session in Barcelona.

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:13:013

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.030

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.037

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.074

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.151

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.346

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.710

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.740

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.773

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.894

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.937

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.951

13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.962

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.011

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.061

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.148

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.241

18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.407

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.559

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.716

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

