F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times - Red Bull rivals BOOSTED in hard-fought FP3

The sun continued to shine in Barcelona this afternoon as final preparations were made ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

It looks as though it could be a thrilling qualifying later today, with Carlos Sainz topping the time sheets at his home track, but less than a tenth ahead of three of his rivals.

Trailing Sainz narrowly were McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

After topping the timesheets in FP2 on Friday, Lewis Hamilton could only manage P6 in this morning's final practice.

Below are the timesheets from Saturday morning’s FP3 session in Barcelona.

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:13:013

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.030



3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.037



4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.074



5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.151



6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.346



7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.710



8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.740



9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.773



10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.894



11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.937



12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.951



13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.962



14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.011



15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.061



16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.148



17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.241



18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.407



19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.559



20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.716



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

