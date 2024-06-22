Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix today (Saturday, June 22), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Barcelona.

After winning the last race in Canada, Max Verstappen extended his championship total to 194 points, putting him 56 points ahead of Charles Leclerc, who secured an emotional, long-awaited win in front of his home crowd in Monaco.

This victory also widened Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship, with the team now 49 points ahead of Ferrari.

Now as the F1 heads to Barcelona for the penultimate time before Madrid takes over in 2026, all eyes will be on whether Verstappen will further extend his lead, or if we will see another surprise winner following the victories of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Leclerc in Australia, Miami, and Monaco respectively.

Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 22, 2024

The crucial qualifying session in Barcelona kicks off today, Saturday, June 22, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

