Russell in X-rated RANT over Hamilton qualifying incident

George Russell delivered a foul mouthed rant directed towards Lewis Hamilton during qualifying at the Spanish GP.

Prior to qualifying, Hamilton was involved in an incident with Lance Stroll, with the Canadian driving into the champion as he slowed on track.

Hamilton waved to apologise, however, Stroll was still infuriated claiming to be 'upset' by the incident when they were invited to the stewards afterwards.

After an official FIA investigation, Stroll was given a reprimand with both competing in qualifying.

Hamilton goes slow...again

In qualifying it was George Russell's turn to complain about Hamilton's pace, seemingly impeding Russell on his out lap.

“What the f*** was Lewis doing prepping that lap?” Russell said to the team over radio.

His team attempted to calm Russell down and prevent him from saying anymore over team radio.

“He just...it’s fine, we’ll talk about it afterwards. Head in the game," they said.

