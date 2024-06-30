Hamilton makes Ferrari admission outlining Austria podium aim

Lewis Hamilton says he has work to do against his future team if he is to reach the podium in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old qualified in fifth for the race, behind team-mate George Russell, though Hamilton was satisfied having improved on his pace compared with the sprint earlier in the day.

Still, though, it was the ninth time this season Hamilton has been out-qualified by his younger compatriot.

He starts between the two Ferrari cars, with Carlos Sainz ahead in fourth and 2025 team-mate Charles Leclerc in his rearview mirrors.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in P5 for the Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell qualified ahead of Lewis Hamilton for the ninth time in 2024

Hamilton admits difficult job to achieve podium

Hamilton lacked pace in Saturday's sprint race, only able to come home in sixth following what he called a 'disastrous' sprint qualifying session.

Following some adjustments to the set-up, the seven-time champion was more comfortable around the Red Bull Ring.

“We made some progress with the balance of the car," he told Sky Sports after the session.

"I should have probably started the weekend with this balance, but nonetheless it was ok. The lap was pretty decent at the end, middle sector was a little bit down, but overall it was ok.”

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2025, but he is hoping to beat the Scuderia in Austria

Hamilton ended the longest podium drought of his career last weekend in Spain, and is hoping he can 'somehow' repeat the feat by outpacing Ferrari, who he will join in 2025.

“I mean my race pace was pretty poor this morning [in the sprint], but we have changed the car so I’m hoping that we will be better tomorrow in race pace.

"We’ve gone up on rear wing, so yeah, I’m hoping that we can lean more on the Ferraris and try and go for a podium somehow. I got to get past the Ferraris as soon as possible.”

Of course, Hamilton should only have to pass one Ferrari, though it could be two if he has a similarly poor start to what he managed in Barcelona.

