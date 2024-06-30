Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend
Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend
Lewis Hamilton has delivered a damning verdict on his performance over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion came into Round 11 of the season off the back of his best performance in Barcelona, where he clinched a spot on the podium.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
That result followed a positive performance in Montreal too, with Hamilton coming close to finishing P3 before eventually coming home just one spot worse off.
After looking good in Friday's practice session at the Red Bull Ring, hopes were high that the Brit could challenge the top of the order once again in Saturday's sprint race, but he branded his sprint qualifying as disastrous and could only finish P6 in the sprint itself.
The 39-year-old was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, in which he dragged a rear jack out of the Mercedes pits, resulting in a fine being dished out to the Brackley-based team.
Hamilton bemoans 'unacceptable' performance
In Sunday's race, he was hit with a five-second penalty after making an error entering the pit lane, as he finished P4.
His team-mate George Russell, meanwhile, capitalised on a dramatic collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the closing stages to take over the lead, which he held on to ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.
Speaking to Sky Sports post-race, Hamilton congratulated Russell on his second career win, but was less complimentary about his own efforts.
“Pretty shocking," was his blunt response when asked to sum up his own weekend.
"But really happy for the team," the seven-time champion added.
"Everyone at the factory’s worked so hard this year to get a result like this - big congratulations to the team and to George and well deserved.
Turning back to his own performance, Hamilton continued: “It's been pretty sh** all weekend."
"Just generally slow and just not acceptable.”
The Mercedes star will be hoping for a better weekend at Silverstone next time out in front of his home crowd at the British Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend
- 53 minutes ago
Verstappen adamant he 'knows best' despite Norris friendship WARNING
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times - Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
- Today 16:48
'Amateur hour' as Ferrari might not want 'underperforming' Hamilton - GPFans Austrian GP Hot Takes
- 2 hours ago
Norris delivers DAMNING Verstappen friendship verdict after Austrian GP collision
- Today 18:50
Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster - Top three verdict
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug