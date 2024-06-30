Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a damning verdict on his performance over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion came into Round 11 of the season off the back of his best performance in Barcelona, where he clinched a spot on the podium.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide

That result followed a positive performance in Montreal too, with Hamilton coming close to finishing P3 before eventually coming home just one spot worse off.

After looking good in Friday's practice session at the Red Bull Ring, hopes were high that the Brit could challenge the top of the order once again in Saturday's sprint race, but he branded his sprint qualifying as disastrous and could only finish P6 in the sprint itself.

The 39-year-old was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, in which he dragged a rear jack out of the Mercedes pits, resulting in a fine being dished out to the Brackley-based team.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty during Sunday's race

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in the closing stages in Austria

Hamilton bemoans 'unacceptable' performance

In Sunday's race, he was hit with a five-second penalty after making an error entering the pit lane, as he finished P4.

His team-mate George Russell, meanwhile, capitalised on a dramatic collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the closing stages to take over the lead, which he held on to ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-race, Hamilton congratulated Russell on his second career win, but was less complimentary about his own efforts.

“Pretty shocking," was his blunt response when asked to sum up his own weekend.

"But really happy for the team," the seven-time champion added.

George Russell clinched the second win of his career at the Red Bull Ring

"Everyone at the factory’s worked so hard this year to get a result like this - big congratulations to the team and to George and well deserved.

Turning back to his own performance, Hamilton continued: “It's been pretty sh** all weekend."

"Just generally slow and just not acceptable.”

The Mercedes star will be hoping for a better weekend at Silverstone next time out in front of his home crowd at the British Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

Related